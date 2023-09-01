Arsenal to sell defender to London rival, as Mikel Arteta makes big gamble: report
Arsenal are prepared to take a risk with one big sale across the capital
Arsenal could be set to let a defender leave on Deadline Day across London, as Mikel Arteta takes a gamble ahead of the new season.
The Gunners have had a busy window, bringing £200 million worth of talent, as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all came through the door. Outgoings have been the priority of late, however, with Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney both exiting the club.
But with Timber out for a number of months with an ACL injury, it looks as if Arsenal might be short at the back. Arteta is prepared to take a risk, too, by sanctioning the sale of an experienced leader in defence in order to recoup some capital.
According to The Mail, Arsenal are set to let Rob Holding leave on Deadline Day, with Crystal Palace favourites for his signature.
The Eagles are looking to strengthen at the back and with Holding omitted from Arteta's recent squads, it looks as if his seven-year Emirates Stadium career could be drawing to a close.
VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day
Signed from Bolton Wanderers for just £2m, letting Holding go could prove to be a slight risk on Arteta's part. The centre-back was called upon towards the end of last season when there was an injury crisis at London Colney and he featured in the first team.
Arsenal now have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior ahead in the pecking order, with academy prospect Reuell Walters coming through.
Arsenal may yet bring in another midfielder on deadline day.
Transfermarkt values Holding to be worth €8m.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.
The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer two players to Inter Milan in exchange for Nicolo Barella. Arsenal are also said to have made an audacious approach for one of Barcelona’s most exciting young talents.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we ask whether Arsenal are truly back, following last season's title challenge.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Mark White