Arsenal to sell defender to London rival, as Mikel Arteta makes big gamble: report

Arsenal could be set to let a defender leave on Deadline Day across London, as Mikel Arteta takes a gamble ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have had a busy window, bringing £200 million worth of talent, as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya all came through the door. Outgoings have been the priority of late, however, with Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney both exiting the club.

But with Timber out for a number of months with an ACL injury, it looks as if Arsenal might be short at the back. Arteta is prepared to take a risk, too, by sanctioning the sale of an experienced leader in defence in order to recoup some capital.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal looks to be out for a long time (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Mail, Arsenal are set to let Rob Holding leave on Deadline Day, with Crystal Palace favourites for his signature.

The Eagles are looking to strengthen at the back and with Holding omitted from Arteta's recent squads, it looks as if his seven-year Emirates Stadium career could be drawing to a close.

Signed from Bolton Wanderers for just £2m, letting Holding go could prove to be a slight risk on Arteta's part. The centre-back was called upon towards the end of last season when there was an injury crisis at London Colney and he featured in the first team.

Arsenal now have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Jakub Kiwior ahead in the pecking order, with academy prospect Reuell Walters coming through.

Rob Holding looks to be leaving Arsenal today (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal may yet bring in another midfielder on deadline day.

Transfermarkt values Holding to be worth €8m.

