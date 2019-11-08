Arsenal 'preparing the ground' for Unai Emery's departure despite official backing

Arsenal suffered late disappointment in Portugal on Wednesday afternoon as they drew 1-1 with Vitoria Guimaraes.

Shkodran Mustafi headed the Gunners into the lead, but a stoppage-time equaliser from Bruno Duarte continued a miserable run for Unai Emery's side.

Throwing away leads is becoming a habit for this Arsenal side, who have seen Crystal Palace and Wolves come back from losing positions to draw games in recent weeks.

And, despite a thrilling game at Anfield, Arsenal crashed out of the league cup to Liverpool last week despite having a two-goal lead twice during the match.

Pressure now mounts on Emery's position as head coach with many fans calling for the board to sack the Spaniard.

However, according to Duncan Castles at The Times, the club's official standpoint is that they aren't about to fire Emery.

"Arsenal’s official position as I was briefed this week is ‘we are not looking for a new coach’," Castles told Reach PLC’s Transfer Window Podcast.

"That’s according to an Arsenal spokesperson but the word in football is very different."

Castles goes on to say that Arsenal are in fact believed to be beginning to make preparations for Emery's departure.

"The very well-sourced information we have is that Arsenal are preparing the ground in case they have to change the manager during the season or at the end when his contract expires," he continued.

"The suggestions are that they do not intend to extend his contract regardless."

Former Chelsea and Machester United boss Jose Mourinho has been heavily linked with the Emirates hot-seat, but the club have denies reports.

