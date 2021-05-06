Arsenal v Villarreal live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Villarreal live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 6 May, 8pm BST

Arsenal will be looking to reach their second Europa League final in three years when they take on Villarreal on Thursday.

The Gunners finished as runners-up in this competition in 2019, going down 4-1 to Chelsea in the final. Premier League opposition almost certainly await the winners of this tie, with Manchester United holding a commanding 6-2 lead over Roma ahead of Thursday’s matches. This match-up, by contrast, is much more finely poised.

Villarreal, managed by former Arsenal boss and Europa League specialist Unai Emery, raced into a 2-0 lead within 30 minutes of the first leg. Another goal before half-time could have killed off Arsenal’s challenge, but Mikel Arteta’s men were able to belatedly find their feet and prevent the Yellow Submarine from moving further ahead. Then, in the 73rd minute, Nicolas Pepe converted from the penalty spot to give the visitors to Spain a crucial away goal.

That strike means a 1-0 win would be enough for Arsenal to advance to the final, although supporters of the north London outfit will not take much comfort from their record at home this term. Arsenal have won just six of their 17 Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium, and have scored fewer goals on their own patch than Newcastle, Southampton and Aston Villa.

Villarreal warmed up for Thursday’s second leg by beating Getafe 1-0 at the weekend. Emery’s side are competing for a top-six finish in La Liga, but the Europa League is now their priority as the winners of the competition will qualify for the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal have Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available again, and at least one of those forwards will start here. Kieran Tierney and David Luiz are expected to miss out, though.

Villarreal will have to make do without Juan Foyth, who is hoping to return from a hamstring problem before the end of the season.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

