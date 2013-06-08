Aspas: I chose Liverpool over other clubs
Iago Aspas chose Liverpool over offers from Italy, Portugal and other countries, the Celta Vigo forward was quoted as saying on Saturday amid reports of his four-year deal with the Premier League side.
"When I heard of Liverpool's interest I did not hesitate even for a minute," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying in Marca sports daily.
"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and although I also had offers from Italy and Portugal and other countries I decided that my future was in English football."
Celta and Liverpool are putting the final touches to a deal that will see Aspas join the Premier League team for a fee of 8.5 million euros plus bonuses, Marca reported.
Aspas would earn 1.5 million euros a season, up from the 600,000 euros he was paid at Celta, the paper added.
"I am very calm but at the same time very excited because I am making a very significant step forward in my sporting career," he said.
Aspas helped set up the winner as Celta survived relegation on the final day of the season last weekend with a 1-0 home victory over Espanyol.
Born in Vigo, he is an idol to Celta fans, having come up through the youth ranks.
He is left-footed, fast and direct and can play through the middle, in a deeper role, or down the flank.
He was Celta's top scorer with 12 goals in La Liga this season, his first in the top flight.
