Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis signs new long-term deal
By PA Staff
Aston Villa have announced forward Keinan Davis has signed a contract extension running to 2024.
The 22-year-old, a graduate of Villa’s academy, has made 69 first-team appearances.
Davis’ senior debut came in an FA Cup tie at Tottenham in January 2017, and he scored his first Villa goal later that year in a Sky Bet Championship victory at Barnsley.
He has featured 19 times in the Premier League since Villa’s promotion in 2019.
