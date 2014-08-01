Atletico say no to Torres, Hernandez, Cazorla

Out-of-sorts Chelsea striker Torres has been linked with a return to Madrid, where he emerged from the youth team to make 214 La Liga appearances before moving to Liverpool in 2007.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone fuelled speculation that the club were trying to sign Manchester United poacher Hernandez, when he refused to rule out a swoop for the Mexico international on Tuesday.

Spanish pair Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) and Jose Callejon (Napoli) have also been touted as possible arrivals but Cerenzo said none of the quartet will be joining new recruits Mario Mandzukic and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico's upcoming title defence.

"Many names have been mentioned, but none of those players, neither Cazorla, Callejon, Torres nor Chicharito (Hernandez) are on our agenda," Cerezo told Radio Marca.

"If we sign another player, it won't be any of them."

Atletico kick off their campaign in a two-legged Supercopa de Espana tie against city rivals and UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid on August 19 and 22.

The Madrid-based club then open the La Liga season at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 24.