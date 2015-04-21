Barca's Bartomeu plays down Pogba rumours

Pogba is one of the most sought-after players in Europe and is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain, former club Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 22-year-old France international's agent Mino Raiola said his client could leave Juventus if the right offer arrives.

But Barcelona's transfer embargo is a stumbling block for any potential deal for Pogba, with the club prohibited from recruiting reinforcements until 2016 having been found guilty of breaching FIFA rules over signing players under the age of 18 last year.

Barca are allowed to sell players under the terms of the embargo.

"Pogba is a great player but in this moment we are not thinking about additions," Bartomeu told Radio Monte Carlo (RMC).

"It's true that we have a FIFA sanction that prevents us from recruiting until January 2016. We work so that some players arrive [here], others can leave.

"We are preparing for next season but we will not provide the names here. Pogba is a good player, one who has a contract with an Italian team that I respect a lot.

"For the moment, it is not expected that we recruit but everyone wants to have the great players. Also, we have players that the others [clubs] would like to have."