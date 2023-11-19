Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati on target as Catalans thrash rivals in women's Clasico

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-0 in a one-sided Clasico clash in front of an impressive crowd at Montjuic on Sunday.

With 38,707 at the Olympic Stadium, Barça's temporary home while Camp Nou is renovated, Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati fired the Catalans into the lead.

Caroline Graham Hansen and Mariona Caldentey also scored to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead at the break, before late strikes from Claudia Pina and Vicky Lopez sealed a big win for the Blaugrana.

"I am really happy with the result, it's not easy to win 5-0 like we have," Bonmatí said after the game.

"The intention is always to keep going and to keep winning, especially against Madrid, the eternal rival. They came out strong and it seemed as if it was going to be an even game.

"From the first goal, though, we took control of the game and we didn't stop."

Real Madrid defender Ivana Andres was positive after the match, despite the scoreline, and believes the visitors should be proud of their performance.

"In the heat of the moment, it's best to wait a day to analyse the defeat," she said.

"We want to keep improving. We have to learn from this. We're sad, of course.

"There are things to improve and we have to keep working hard and correcting our errors, but we leave with our heads high. Football continues."

Barcelona are now six points clear of second-placed Madrid in the Liga F after nine rounds of matches, with the Catalans having won all of their games so far in the competition this season.

