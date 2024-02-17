Barcelona coach Xavi makes incredible 'big data' claim about club's LaLiga position

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has made a surprising claim about the Catalan club's position in LaLiga this season.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice against Celta Vigo on Saturday as Barça sealed a dramatic 2-1 win at Balaidos – with the winner coming from a penalty in the seventh minute of added time.

The Catalans have now picked up 10 points from a possible 12 and move to within six points of fierce rivals Real Madrid, with Los Blancos in action against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Barça are also two points adrift of Girona, with LaLiga's surprise package this season also in action on Sunday away to Athletic Club in Bilbao.

But Xavi believes Barcelona should be much better off in LaLiga this season – and claims that hypothesis is backed up by big data.

"We dominated," Xavi said after Barça's win in Vigo. "But we struggled to create in the final third. [Celta] worked so hard defensively. It's an agonising triumph, but it's welcome."

Xavi announced in late January that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season and said: "I made the decision to leave for his: 10 points from 12. Today was hard. I'm happy because we took a step forward and for the three points, which are gold."

And on Barça's position in LaLiga, he said: "They passed me a stat saying that, according to Big Data, we would be leaders [going] by chances created."

Next up for Barcelona is a trip to Napoli in the first leg of the teams' Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

