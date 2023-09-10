Barcelona coach Xavi 'to extend contract' with Spanish champions until 2025

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is set to extend his contract for another year with the Catalan club.

Xavi's current deal expires at the end of this season and both parties have been keen to prolong their working relationship.

According to Mundo Deportivo, an agreement is now close to extend Xavi's contract for an additional year, up until the end of next season.

Xavi's agent Fernando Solanas initiated talks with Barça over a new contract for his client and it was hoped an agreement could be reached until 2026.

In the end, however, Xavi is set to sign until 2025, although the new deal will not be announced for a few days.

That is because Xavi is due to meet the club's new sporting director, former team-mate Deco, for talks on Wednesday.

Following that meeting, Xavi's extension should become official.

The legendary midfielder returned to Barcelona as coach in November 2021 after Ronald Koeman was sacked.

The 43-year-old has led the Catalan club to two trophies in that time: the Spanish Supercopa last January and the LaLiga title in May.

