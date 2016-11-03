Barcelona dismiss Suarez to Manchester United rumours

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has dismissed reports linking Luis Suarez with a shock world-record transfer to Manchester United.

A return of just one goal in his last nine appearances for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the decline in form of Wayne Rooney has prompted talk that Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for a new striker.

Rumours have emerged in England this week to suggest that United will offer €140million to try to bring Suarez back to the Premier League in a transfer that would smash the record fee of €105m they paid to sign Paul Pogba in August.

Bartomeu, however, is confident that the 29-year-old will agree to a contract extension at Camp Nou.

"We read, we listen, we see this news, but of course, our interest in this particular case is that Luis Suarez is happy at Barcelona," he told Sky Sports.

"For me, he is probably the best striker in Europe and we want him to be with us. Right now, we are trying to extend his contract with Barcelona and he is one of our big future efforts because he is still young, he has a vision, a lot of ambition.

"He is happy at Barcelona and together with Lionel Messi and Neymar, they are really very dangerous."

Reports in the Catalan media have said that Suarez has been offered a new five-year contract worth €16m a season.

The Uruguay international said last month that talks between Barca and his agent were at an advanced stage and seemed confident that an agreement would be reached.

"It's really advanced and I can say it's on the right path," he told Sport890. "Both sides are in agreement and we're talking about a long deal."

Suarez has won eight major trophies since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2014, including two domestic doubles and the 2015 Champions League and Club World Cup.