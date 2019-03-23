Barcelona name hefty asking price for Manchester United target Coutinho
By Conor Pope
The former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has struggled for form in Spain, but is still attracting attention from Manchester United and Chelsea
Barcelona are willing to let Philippe Coutinho leave this summer – but only for a price of £90 million.
Manchester United and Chelsea are among the potential suitors for the midfielder, who has not reproduced the form that landed him a £105 milllion move to Catalonia since arriving last January.
With Barca signing Frenkie de Jong for £65 million, and chasing his current Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt for a similar fee, they are looking to balance the books by offloading Coutinho.
While Coutinho is supposedly happy at the Camp Nou, he raised suspicions that he could be content with a move away with comments about his future this week.
However, the £90 million asking price reported by ESPN could put off Manchester United – who are prepared to pay almost as much for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – and Chelsea are set to face a transfer ban that would scupper any move.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.