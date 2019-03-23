Barcelona name hefty asking price for Manchester United target Coutinho

Barcelona are willing to let Philippe Coutinho leave this summer – but only for a price of £90 million.

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the potential suitors for the midfielder, who has not reproduced the form that landed him a £105 milllion move to Catalonia since arriving last January.

With Barca signing Frenkie de Jong for £65 million, and chasing his current Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt for a similar fee, they are looking to balance the books by offloading Coutinho.

While Coutinho is supposedly happy at the Camp Nou, he raised suspicions that he could be content with a move away with comments about his future this week.

However, the £90 million asking price reported by ESPN could put off Manchester United – who are prepared to pay almost as much for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – and Chelsea are set to face a transfer ban that would scupper any move.