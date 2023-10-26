Barcelona-Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham confirms El Clasico fitness in Spanish on TV

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has confirmed his fitness for this weekend's Clasico clash against Barcelona at Montjuic – and he did it in Spanish following an interview with a national TV station.

The England international, who has scored 11 goals in his opening 12 matches for Los Blancos, was replaced by Lucas Vazquez late on in the team's 2-1 win at Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bellingham did not train with his team-mates on Wednesday as he worked with physios in the gym to recover from an adductor strain.

But in an interview with TVE's telediario news show, he revealed he will be fit for his first competitive match against Barcelona.

"I'll be in El Clasico," he said in Spanish, to camera, while reading off a card.

The 20-year-old is probably in need of a rest, but is too important to sit out El Clasico. Madrid do have a free week after the trip to Barcelona, though.

👋HEY JUDE🎙Bellingham estará en el @telediario_tve, su primera entrevista en España🗣Y manda un mensaje al madridismo: "Estaré en el clásico"🎥@andress_rm https://t.co/y5ibN9FuEI pic.twitter.com/h25N8bqTOIOctober 26, 2023 See more

But UK fans of LaLiga or those keen to watch Bellingham will not be able to see El Clasico live.

Due to the 3pm blackout rule, Madrid's game against Barcelona cannot be broadcast live on television this Saturday.

Viewers will be able to watch the match in a delayed broadcast on Viaplay from 17:25.

