Barcelona seal Guillemenot signing as part of new Servette deal

Barcelona have signed Servette youth prospect Jeremy Guillemenot on a year-long deal as part of a new youth football partnership between the clubs.

The Spanish champions announced on Tuesday that the Switzerland Under-19 international attacker will join them for the coming season, after they reached "an understanding in the area of youth football" with the Swiss club.

"FC Barcelona and the Swiss club Servette FC have reached an agreement that will facilitate cooperation between the two clubs in the area of youth football," a statement issued by both clubs read.

"The agreement is a demonstration of the good level of understanding between the two European clubs.

"As a result of this agreement, FC Barcelona's Under-19 team has brought on Jeremy Guillemenot, a player from Servette FC.

"Although Guillemenot is currently in preseason training with Barca B, he will play for the Under-19 team this season."

Guillemenot, 18, registered six goals last season as Servette won the 1.Liga Promotion to seal a return to the Challenge League - Switzerland's second tier.

He also scored four times in as many games in the UEFA Youth League, in which Servette were knocked out in the second round by Anderlecht.