Barcelona star Lamine Yamal unveiled as shock star for breakout league

By
published

Barcelona's 17-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal was unveiled - literally - on Sunday evening

Euro 2024's breakout star Lamine Yamal has been unveiled as the latest ‘signing’ for an emerging Spanish league - but Barcelona fans don’t need to worry too much about losing their promising young winger.

Yamal, who turned 17 the day before Spain won the Euro 2024 against England in Germany this summer, lit up the tournament, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature and also score in the competition, while he also served up four assists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.