La Liga planning game in United States ‘as soon as possible’ - with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid touted as potential fixture

By
published

Talk of taking European league fixtures to the USA have rattled around for years, with the two Spanish clubs said to be keen to make that a reality

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz CF at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 20, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has made no secret of the fact he wants the league to hold a game in the United States of America in the near future - potentially as soon as this coming December.

Tebas told The Athletic: "It does not depend only on us, but if we are able to do it, we will. The idea is to do it as soon as possible,” 

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.