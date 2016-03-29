Barcelona v Real Madrid: El Clasico in numbers

Barcelona entertain arch-rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday in a Clasico that could well have major ramifications in the race for the Liga title.

Third-placed Madrid head to Catalunya knowing that defeat will see them slip 13 points adrift of defending champions Barca, a difference that could prove too difficult to close in the seven subsequent fixtures.

Here, courtesy of Opta, we take a look at the key statistics ahead of the resumption of one of football's greatest rivalries:

0 - Barca have never won a league game against Real Madrid when top of the competition and holding an advantage of 10 points or more (D1 L2).

1 - Barca have lost just one of their last seven league games at home against Madrid, winning five. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-1 loss in April 2012.

3.22 - In 171 matches between the two sides, the average of goals scored per game is just higher than three, though the most common result is 2-1 to Real Madrid, which has occurred 18 times previously.

4 - The last four red cards in matches in all competitions between the two teams were all shown to Madrid players.

LUIS ENRIQUE v ZINEDINE ZIDANE

1 - Saturday's match will be the first meeting between Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane in their coaching careers. The latter will be making his Clasico bow in the dugout.

2 - Zidane scored three goals against Barca in all competitions during his time as a player with Madrid, two of those coming when lining up against Luis Enrique.

5 - Luis Enrique and Zidane met five times in all competitions during their playing careers, winning one game apiece (D3).

MSN v BBC

14 - Lionel Messi has scored 14 goals in 19 matches against Real Madrid, twice as many as Cristiano Ronaldo - though the Portuguese has featured in six games fewer.

20 - Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have scored a cumulative 20 goals against Madrid, while Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Ronaldo have managed just 12 - Bale is yet to register against Barca.

38 - Suarez has been involved in more goals (26 goals, 12 assists) than any other player in La Liga this season, Ronaldo is second with 28 strikes and nine assists.