Alexander Isak agent aims one final dig at Newcastle United as war of words continues at executive level
Alexander Isak's agent has commented following the striker's completed transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool
Newcastle United's board of directors could be the target of a post-transfer window war of words from Alexander Isak's agent Vlado Lemic.
The Croatian-born intermediary has brokered several high-profile transfers throughout his career as a football agent, although few will be as lucrative as the £130 million transfer which has seen Isak join Liverpool for a British record fee.
The 59-year-old supposedly played a leading role in Arjen Robben and Mateja Kezman's 2004 moves to Chelsea, having developed a relationship with selling club PSV Eindhoven and then-Chelsea owner, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Alexander Isak's agent aims dig at Newcastle United
Royston Drenthe's 2007 switch from Feyenoord to Real Madrid, Branislav Ivanovic's transfer to Chelsea, Samuel Eto'o's move to Anzhi Makhachkala and Luka Modric's Tottenham Hotspur departure for The Galacticos in 2012 have all been credited to Isak's representative.
Lemic was approached for comment by talkSPORT host and journalist Jim White, the morning after Isak's Liverpool arrival was announced late into the evening on transfer deadline day.
In response to White, Lemic reportedly said: "It's nice when you have someone to be with, but it's even nicer when you know who you'll never be with again."
The agent's comments could be seen to refer to the Newcastle hierarchy, whom Lemic and Isak clashed with over the summer prior to resolving the dispute with a transfer late in the window.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
White's radio co-host, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan quipped: "I'm sure he'll be welcome in Newcastle."
Many Newcastle supporters deem Isak's behaviour throughout the summer to have indefinitely tarnished his St. James' Park legacy.
The striker played a key role in the club's Carabao Cup triumph last season, scoring what proved to be the winning goal that ended the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought. Newcastle released a 37-word statement confirming the player's exit on Monday night.
In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Isak described the summer as a 'long' and 'tricky' affair. He has taken the No.9 shirt at Anfield and could make his debut following the international break.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.