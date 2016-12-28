Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry believes Premier League champions Leicester City have lost their fear factor.

Leicester stunned the sporting world with their remarkable title triumph last season, but Claudio Ranieri's men have found it difficult in 2016-17 after suffering a 2-0 defeat at home to Everton on Monday as the defending champions flirt with relegation.

A second defeat in three matches left Leicester in 16th position, just three points above the relegation zone.

"They're not the team they were this time last year," Barry said. "Football is about confidence.

"It was always going to be tough for them to repeat what they achieved last year. It was once-in-a-lifetime what they achieved.

"They have bounced back in the Champions League but their league form is just not where it was last year - but you can't forget what they did.

"We knew if we were on our game and defended well we could get the three points.

"Everyone in football would know it's a different place to last year, you can tell from the fans, they were pretty quiet. That is football and how it changes."

Leicester host West Ham on Saturday, while Everton are away to Hull City on Friday.