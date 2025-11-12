'Liverpool won't win anything' Alan Shearer has seen enough of Arne Slot's Reds this season
Premier League legend Alan Shearer is not expecting Liverpool to lift a trophy in 2025/26
Liverpool's form throughout the second half of 2025 has been noticeably poorer than the displays which helped secure the Premier League title last season.
The Reds were comfortably beaten by would-be title rivals Manchester City last weekend and despite a recent Champions League triumph over Real Madrid, Arne Slot's side have largely been out-of-sorts since spending heavily in the summer transfer window.
Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Alan Shearer believes Liverpool's hopes of tasting silverware this term are all but over, even at this early stage of the campaign.
"If Liverpool continue to play like they did against Manchester City, then they won't win anything," Shearer said, speaking to Betfair. "They'll get dumped out of whatever competitions they're in. They've got the FA Cup and the Champions League, but I do think the league's gone for them now they've lost five games."
Liverpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace last month and have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions.
"I don't see them being in a title race now. I think they would have to probably win every single game between now and the end of the season. I don't think that's possible. So, I think their title race is done," Shearer added.
In Europe, Liverpool have fared much better, winning three of their four Champions League outings so far.
However, their place in the league phase top eight is not guaranteed with fixtures against the likes of Inter Milan and Olympique Marseille, both away from home, still to come, before negotiating their way through the knockout rounds.
"It's the Champions League or the FA Cup for Liverpool, but they won't be winning any of those unless they improve anyway."
