Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel on the verge of being sacked: report

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be facing questions over his future at the Allianz Arena.

The 50-year-old was appointed manager of the Bundesliga giants back in March 2023 and helped them to the title in his first season at the helm, after a dramatic final day in the German season.

However, after a dismal season, Munich find themselves eight points behind current league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Tuchel's job is seemingly up for discussion.

According to The Athletic, an anonymous source at Bayern says Tuchel has failed to forge bonds with many of the players, largely because he has publicly criticised them on several occasions.

The report also states that the club has already enquired about potential options to replace him which include Hansi Flick and Xabi Alonso.

"He’s undermined everybody," the member of Bayern’s leadership anonymously told The Athletic.

The frustration among Bayern's stars was clear on Sunday, during their 3-2 defeat to FC Bochum. Joshua Kimmich clashed with assistant coach Zsolt Low after the match, sparking further questions over his methods.

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has spoken out on the rumours in the past 48 hours, insisting the club will stick by the former PSG boss.



"Of course," Dreesen told reporters when asked whether Tuchel would be in charge for next Saturday's game against RB Leipzig.

"I am not a fan of monstrous coach-backing statements," he said. "They usually run out after a week. But this (the coach's future) is not an issue we are dealing with at the moment.

"We have to focus on our next matches," he added.

Bayern recently lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, with the game all to play for. Ciro Immobile's spot-kick proved pivotal in Rome, in a game where Dayot Upemecano was also sent off.



The French defender was sent off for the second game in a row during the embarrassing defeat to Bochum after receiving two yellow cards.



