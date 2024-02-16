Manchester United tipped to sign Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich troubles: report

Harry Kane has been very loosely connected with a move to Manchester United once his time at Bayern Munich comes to an end.

The link, such as it is, comes from The Mirror, where Andy Dunn fully admits he has put two and two together and come up with not a lot after United were connected with a move to snatch transfer supremo Dan Ashworth away from Newcastle United.

Dunn's argument goes like this: sporting directors aren't important, players are (to which you might ask: who signs those players?), and Ashworth would be no great loss to Newcastle United because Brighton managed fine without him (perhaps because they hired a replacement who Chelsea now want), but taking him to Old Trafford would be a significant statement of intent for Manchester United. Erm, sure.

In any case, the argument ends with a hypothetical example of how a show of ambition like recruiting one of the most highly-regarded directors of football in the game could get the best footballers in the land falling over themselves to make the move to West Manchester.

The example he cites, of course, is Kane, suggesting that if the centre-forward were somehow made a scapegoat for Bayern's lack of trophies this season despite his 28 goals in 29 games in competitions this season, he might want to move back to the Premier League.

And if he does, then the kind of ambition United have shown since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at the club - up to and including that potential move for Ashworth - would make them a far more attractive destination than they would have been previously.

Don't go rushing for the 'Harry Kane next club' betting markets just yet.

