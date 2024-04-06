Bayern Munich in turmoil ahead of Arsenal clash as Bavarians hit new low – despite Harry Kane strike

By Ben Hayward
published

Bayern Munich suffered a new low on Saturday in the Bundesliga, days before their meeting with Arsenal, despite Harry Kane strike

Harry Kane looks dejected during Bayern Munich's 3-2 loss against Heidenheim in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich suffered a new low on Saturday in the Bundesliga, despite a first-half strike from Harry Kane, as the Bavarians threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Heidenheim – just days before their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Kane late in the first half and went in two ahead at the interval after Serge Gnabry's effort in the last minute of the opening period.

