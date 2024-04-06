Bayern Munich in turmoil ahead of Arsenal clash as Bavarians hit new low – despite Harry Kane strike

Bayern Munich suffered a new low on Saturday in the Bundesliga, despite a first-half strike from Harry Kane, as the Bavarians threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Heidenheim – just days before their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Kane late in the first half and went in two ahead at the interval after Serge Gnabry's effort in the last minute of the opening period.

But Heidenheim stormed back early in the second half as Kevin Sessa and Tim Kleindienst both scored within a minute of each other to level the scores.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Kleindienst wrapped up an impressive comeback win for the home side with the clincher 11 minutes time to condemn Bayern to their sixth Bundesliga loss of the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are now 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen with just six rounds of the Bundesliga remaining after Xabi Alonso's side earned a 1-0 win at Union Berlin on Saturday.

"In 10-15 minutes in the second half we gave away everything we had built up until that point," Bayern coach Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season, told reporters after the game.

"We had chances to turn the game again. But then we conceded a goal way too easily."

"I can't explain it. Obviously we struggle to keep our concentration on a high level. It is difficult to explain. I can describe it but it is difficult to explain," he said.

Next up for the Bavarians is a Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal in London on Tuesday and given the teams' respective form of late, the Gunners will go into that clash full of confidence.

