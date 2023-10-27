Bayern Munich legend to make long-anticipated return for club on Saturday

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that a club legend is set to make his first start for the club in nearly a year on Saturday.

Facing Darmstadt at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich are aiming to continue their unbeaten start to their Bundesliga campaign. Tuchel's side are currently third in the table, while Darmstadt are 12th.

And Bayern Munich could be boosted by the return of Manuel Neuer in goal, who hasn't played for the club since November 12, 2022, against Schalke, after suffering a broken leg while skiing during the winter break last term.

Neuer hasn't played since facing Schalke last November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel confirmed that, barring any major issues, Neuer will reclaim his place in the starting XI, replacing Sven Ulreich who has deputised for the 37-year-old this season.

"If everything goes well in training, then he will play tomorrow. He's looking forward to it and so are we," manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. "I'm certain many other people are also excited.

"It's a special situation. I can feel his excitement and his quality is clear to see. He's got a lot of experience. He's enjoying it right now and can be proud of himself. I want him to enjoy this moment, as it will be a good source of strength for him.

Neuer has been back in training for a month now (Image credit: Getty Images)

"On top of that, you've got the nerves and excitement to deal with. We're hoping now that he will be able to get back into the swing of things quickly and that everything will go well."

Neuer's appearance tomorrow will also be the first time he'll have played for Thomas Tuchel in a competitive fixture, with the German boss only appointed last March. He returned to team training in late September, but his return to first-team action has been delayed somewhat due to complications with his recovery from the leg break.

The Bayern Munich legend seems fully fit now, though, as he prepares for his first match in nearly a year.

