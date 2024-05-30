Bayern Munich pushing on with summer move for Crystal Palace's midfield star: report

Bayern Munich are already vying to make their first summer addition.

Bayern Munich wish to make one of Crystal Palace's midfield gems their first summer addition.

The 20-year-old, who only moved to Selhurst Park in January, has already received recognition from England boss Gareth Southgate after a debut spell in the Premier League.

With Euro 2024 around the corner, the chance to impress remains high and his value could soon skyrocket forcing Bayern to act quickly to acquire his services ahead of next season.

According to The Independent, Adam Wharton is liked by the German club and his profile is something the Bavarians are keen to recruit.

A talented holding midfielder, Wharton's skillset has impressed hierarchy in Munich and a summer move is not being ruled out.

Featuring 45 times in total for both Palace and Blackburn last season, the 20-year-old stood as one of Oliver Glasner's best performers, as the Eagles posted a 10th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Wharton has also been named in the Three Lions provisional squad ahead of Euro 2024 and upcoming friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland could prove a chance for him to impress.

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England boss Southgate is already a huge fan of the youngster and has admitted his transition at Selhurst Park stood out to him when making his final squad selection.

“Adam Wharton transferred in the middle of the season and adapted to the Premier League really well,” said Southgate when asked about his inclusion of uncapped players for the preliminary England squad.

“[Wharton] has only just got into our Under-21s group but we have seen enough to know that he is a player who we would like to see more of and find out a bit more about.

“[He is a] good technician – he can handle the ball really well. He’s got a calmness about him that I really like. Palace have found a system that really suits him with a back three behind. There are bits we need to find out about that.

“He is in a good moment, he is confident and we are keen to find out more about him.”

