Manchester City eyeing Bundesliga star as Pep Guardiola targets goalkeeper shake up: report

Manchester City are in the market for a new goalkeeper with the futures of Ederson and Stefan Ortega unknown.

The Sky Blues claimed a fourth successive Premier League title after pipping Arsenal and Liverpool in a tightly-contested campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side amassed 91 points in total - losing just three games - but a new man in between the sticks has been touted as a potential option this summer.

According to Sport BILD in Germany, City are keeping tabs on Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

That's because the future of Ortega remains uncertain with a contract offer on the table, the 31-year-old has refused to sign a new deal as of yet.

Staggeringly, the German has played 34 times for City across his career keeping 17 clean sheets in total, hence the reason why Pep Guardiola is so keen to retain his services.

Fellow goalkeeper Ederson remains a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, with Al Ittihad the latest club to show interest in the 30-year-old, according to MailSport.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been with Werder Bremen for 10 years, Zetterer's abilities have not gone unnoticed, with Guardiola said to be a huge fan of the 28-year-old.

He signed an extension with the club earlier this season and kept six clean sheets from 27 outings in the German top flight in 2023/24.

Celtic is another club who have continued to show interest but for now, any speculation has been quietened.

“In the end, there were several things that tipped the balance,” said the Bavarian, explaining his decision to continue with Bremen earlier this year.

“I’m extremely ambitious, just as I have been over the last few years to get to this point.

“There are areas where I can still improve – I think there’s still a lot more in me."

