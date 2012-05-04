Belhanda regret at berating Giroud

Montpellier midfielder Younes Belhanda has apologised for berating team-mate Olivier Giroud for not taking a decisive penalty earlier this week.

"It was frustration that made me speak and I should not have talked to the press," the Morocco midfielder said on his Facebook page.

Belhanda, who looks set to miss the rest of the season, was sent off in a 2-2 draw against Evian Thonon Gaillard amid a mass brawl just before Souleymane Camara missed a stoppage-time penalty that France striker Giroud declined to take.

Leaders Montpellier, who travel to Stade Rennes on Monday, have 73 points with three games left and lead second-placed Paris Saint-Germain by three points.

PSG will stay focused on themselves, not on Montpellier, in the final sprint for the Ligue 1 title, goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu said.

"It is important we think about ourselves, not about what happens elsewhere," the Italian international told a news conference on Friday.

PSG, who travel to Valenciennes on Sunday, narrowed the gap with Montpellier from five to three points in the last round of matches.

Olympique Lyon coach Remi Garde said he was expecting to accept a new two-year deal after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Asked if he would accept an offer from club president Jean-Michel Aulas, Garde said: "I think it's going that way. There are a few details to sort out but the talks went very well."

Lyon won the French Cup and lie fourth in the league standings with a game in hand. They host Stade Brest on Sunday.

Sochaux will have to make do without the influential Modibo Maiga until the end of the season as they fight for survival after the Mali striker picked up a three-game ban.

Maiga was suspended following a red card in a 3-0 home defeat against Girondins Bordeaux last Sunday, with referee Clement Turpin saying the player had tried to headbutt him.

Sochaux, who are bottom of the table four points from safety, will also be without the suspended Marvin Martin, David Sauget and Yassine Mikari, as well as the injured Jeremie Brechet, Damien Perquis and Steven Mouyokolo when they entertain Nancy on Monday.

Saint-Etienne second-choice keeper Jeremie Janot has been loaned to Lorient until the end of the season after the Brittany side lost two keepers to injuries.

"I am happy to be here. It's an exciting challenge," Janot said in a Lorient statement.

Lorient, who host Dijon on Monday, are 13th in the standings, four points above the relegation zone.