Friday Football Quiz, episode 86: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Your reward for another gruelling five days in the office (or from home, hashtag 2025) is a set of 20 questions, curated by our fair hands, as the Friday Football Quiz enters its 86th instalment – and shows no sign of getting any easier.

As per usual, this is a football quiz for true nerds, as we dig into the finer aspects of the game – so let us know which questions stumped you in the comments.

Another week, another Friday Football Quiz conquered. Fortunately, the quiz factory is always open, offering up more brain-bending challenges for you to devour

We’re kicking off with one of the biggest names the game has ever seen. It’s time to find out how well you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo? You’ve seen the goals, the celebrations, and the endless stream of records, but how much do you truly know about the man who helped define a generation of football. Then, moving away from global icons to a club institution, test your knowledge of transfers, both good and... well, less good, by naming Arsenal's 50 most expensive players ever?

Next, it’s time to truly go global. Can you name every men's national football team in the world? This is the ultimate test for those who claim to know their federations, from the perennial giants to the tiny island nations. Once you’ve proved your worldly wisdom, try a quiz that’s purely about the bon mots and memorable quotes: did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?

And finally, to truly switch gears, why not spend some time tackling the latest instalment of our venerable word puzzle? We’ve prepared FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 23, featuring clues on cities, initials and the Special One. As ever, sign up to the newsletter for even more quizzing goodness.