Benitez to miss Newcastle's Swansea trip after surgery

Newcastle United will be without Rafael Benitez for Sunday's Premier League match at Swansea City as the manager recovers from an operation.

Benitez has been unable to travel to Tyneside from his home on the Wirral for training sessions this week following a procedure on Monday to address an infected hernia wound, a consequence of an earlier procedure.

There had been suggestions the former Liverpool boss could use a helicopter to fly to Wales for this weekend's fixture.

But the Spaniard has been forced to admit defeat in his attempt to join the team for the game at Liberty Stadium, the Magpies confirmed on the day of the fixture.

We can confirm that Rafa Benítez will not be at the Liberty Stadium today as he recovers from an operation. September 10, 2017

The team will be led by Rafa's coaching staff, who will be in contact with the manager throughout matchday. September 10, 2017