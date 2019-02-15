Berbatov: People are talking s**t – losing to PSG doesn’t mean Solskjaer has been found out

The Norwegian suffered his first defeat in 12 games as Red Devils caretaker boss when the French side ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Berbatov, who played for United between 2008 and 2012, has been impressed by the club’s turnaround in fortunes under Solskjaer and looked to put things in perspective after the defeat.

“Paris Saint-Germain are a great team and deserved to win on the night but I didn't think United were that bad and some of the comments about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'being found out' were ridiculous,” he told Betfair.

“He has got them into the top four - something no one thought was possible this season - but they lose one game to a team full of superstars and people start talking shit again.

“It's the way of the world these days but everyone who understands football knows what a good job Ole has done.

“The big difference on Tuesday was the first goal - even the best and most creative teams have to rely on set-pieces sometimes - which gave PSG the confidence to play, and control the game.

“The injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial obviously played a major role as United lost their pace and directness up front.

“It's often hard for subs to integrate themselves into these type of games quickly, and PSG made it as hard as possible for Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata to settle.”

Next up for United is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday.