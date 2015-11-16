Bids, please! Unique items up for grabs in Sir Bobby’s Online Auction

Several priceless pieces of sporting memorabilia donated by some of the most famous names in football are up for grabs as part of an online auction in memory of Sir Bobby Robson.

The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Wayne Rooney have lent their support to the Sir Bobby’s Online Auction, which runs until Sunday, November 29.

The managers he inspired – Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas among them – have also donated auction items

They have been joined by some of the biggest clubs in the world including Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, to offer a tantalising array of prizes to raise money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and In The Game – the League Managers Association Charity – among others. Some of Sir Bobby’s former clubs – Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven – have joined Barça in offering prizes, while the managers he inspired – Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas among them – have also donated auction items.

Sir Alex Ferguson has donated a sketchbook of drawings from Salford artist Harold Riley, who joined the managerial great on his most famous night in football – Manchester United’s dramatic comeback to lift the Champions League trophy in 1999.

You could also be watching European giants Barcelona train, take in a Russian football experience courtesy of Villas-Boas, and take your seat at either next year’s Champions League final in Milan or the Euro 2016 edition in France.

Howdy, sports fans

There are also non-football prizes on offer; like a chance to take your place in the Sir Bobby Robson Celebrity Golf Classic, stand on the sidelines at a NFL International Series game, or be a VIP at the finals of the World Snooker Championship or World Darts Championship. Also going under the virtual hammer is an original abstract painting depicting the All Blacks’ Haka by renowned artist Ben Moseley.

This year’s online auction will offer more than 140 items from the world of sport, celebrity and lifestyle

The money raised from the annual auction has directly helped the fight against cancer, most notably by the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation which the football legend set up in 2008 to support cancer projects and international research into the disease.

This year’s online auction – which takes place between Saturday November 14 and Sunday November 29 – will offer more than 140 items from the world of sport, celebrity and lifestyle.

They include bidding on tickets for the Fifa Ballon d’Or, the PFA Awards dinner or the chance to have your team playing in the talkSPORT football tournament at St George’s Park.

Manchester United striker Rooney has used his recent milestone of becoming England’s greatest goalscorer of all-time to donate a commemorative Three Lions shirt, one of only 50 ever made. Legendary Ipswich defender Kevin Beattie, once described by Sir Bobby as one of the best players he had ever managed, has donated his England cap from the 5-0 win over Cyprus in 1975.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has offered the chance to sample the life of a professional footballer for the day, including training with the first team, joining him and his coaching staff for breakfast and sitting on the technical analysis meeting with the manager and players.

Have lunch with Ledley King, or meet up with Rangers boss Mark Warburton hours before his team play at Ibrox

The auction boasts a host of matchday experiences at Premier League giants, while you can also experience what it takes to work in the media at Newcastle, have lunch with Ledley King, meet up with Rangers boss Mark Warburton hours before his team play at Ibrox, or train with Accrington Stanley.

What's on offer

Speaking on behalf of the Robson family, Lady Elsie Robson said: “We’re extremely lucky to receive the support we do. It’s wonderful to know that people still think so fondly of Bob that they want to help his Foundation and help us find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer. The money raised is going to some marvellous causes and we will ensure every penny raised for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation is used very carefully.”

To view the auction, register and place your bids, headhere.

Some of the amazing sporting items in the auction include…