Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi said he and his wife are "super happy" after the arrival of their third son.
Lionel Messi welcomed his third child into the world as his wife gave birth to a baby boy named Ciro on Saturday.
Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina superstar would miss their trip to Malaga for 'personal reasons'.
And he announced the joyous news on Instagram, writing: "Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. He and Mom are very well. We are super happy!!!!"
Messi already has two sons from his relationship with Antonella Roccuzzo, with Thiago born in 2012 and Mateo arriving in 2015.
