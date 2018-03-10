Bienvenido Ciro! - Messi confirms birth of third child

Lionel Messi welcomed his third child into the world as his wife gave birth to a baby boy named Ciro on Saturday.

Barcelona confirmed on Saturday that the Argentina superstar would miss their trip to Malaga for 'personal reasons'.

And he announced the joyous news on Instagram, writing: "Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. He and Mom are very well. We are super happy!!!!"

Messi already has two sons from his relationship with Antonella Roccuzzo, with Thiago born in 2012 and Mateo arriving in 2015.