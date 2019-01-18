The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. With his winning goal against Arsenal last time out, Declan Rice became the 10th teenager to score in the Premier League for West Ham, and the first since 2002. Who managed the feat more than 16 years ago?

2. Liverpool are unbeaten in 31 Premier League home games. Their record in the top flight, between February 1978 and December 1980, was how long?

3. Paul Pogba has scored twice in his past two Premier League games at Old Trafford. Who was the last Manchester United player to do so in three successive home league games?

4. Shane Long's next Premier League goal will be his 50th in the competition. Who are the three Irishmen to reach this milestone?

5. Only one player has scored for both clubs in Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Arsenal. Who?



Answers:

1. Jermain Defoe

2. 63 matches

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, in 2008

4. Robbie Keane, Niall Quinn and Damien Duff

5. Cesc Fabregas