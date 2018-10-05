The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the highground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Jose Mourinho's out of sorts Manchester United have conceded 12 goals in their seven Premier League fixtures this season. How many games did it take them to concede the same amount last term?

2. Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson last managed against Wolves in February 2012, in a 5-1 Premier League victory for West Brom, but who was in the opposite dugout?

3. Everton travel to Leicester City on Saturday, and Theo Walcott has a superb record against the Foxes, scoring five Premier League goals against them in total. Which top-flight club has he netted more against?

4. Ahead of Tottenham's clash with Cardiff City, of the 28 players to have scored 100 Premier League goals, Harry Kane is one of just two who has scored fewer home goals (54) than away (59). Who is the other?

5. Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has never scored at Anfield, but the Argentine forward has scored 148 Premier League goals. Only one other player can boast a better tally for a single club, but which player was it, and for what team?

Answers:

1. Eighteen.

2. Mick McCarthy.

3. West Ham.

4. Ryan Giggs.

5. Thierry Henry, 175 for Arsenal.