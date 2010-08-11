Blackpool bag five new signings

Defender Craig Cathcart joined from Manchester United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, along with midfielders Ludovic Sylvestre, Malaury Martin and Elliot Grandin and striker Marlon Harewood.

Former France under-21 winger Grandin, 22, signed on a two-year deal as a free agent from CSKA Sofia having failed to settle at the 31-times Bulgarian champions.

"He wasn't happy here and moving to another club was the best option for him," CSKA coach Pavel Dochev told reporters.

Martin, 21, has joined on a one-year contract as a free transfer from Monaco having been on trial for the past month while 30-year-old former West Ham United and Aston Villa frontman Harewood has signed a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old former Barcelona trainee Sylvestre arrived from Czech side Mlada Boleslav on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Blackpool, who last played in the top flight in 1971, open their league campaign at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

