Wednesday's big transfer rumours: Liverpool receive loan offer for young forward

Danish Superliga’s Nordsjaelland have made Liverpool an offer for talented young striker Bobby Duncan, the Daily Mail reports. The 18-year-old was included in Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season plans. But the Danish club have offered him regular football and are willing to pay his wages in full for the upcoming season. Duncan, who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin, scored 32 goals for the Liverpool academy last year following his arrival from Manchester City the season before.

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28, could be jumping across the Channel after West Ham failed to sign him before the closure of the English transfer window. Belgian side Club Brugges are considering signing the £18 million-rated Kenya international before the European window shuts on September 2, the Daily Express says.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is returning to Ligue 1 on loan to Monaco (Mark Kerton/PA)

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, is heading to Monaco on a season-long loan with an option for the Ligue 1 outfit to later buy him, according to Radio Monte Carlo. The Gabonese player signed on at Saints for a club-record fee of £15.4 million two years ago from Juventus. Lemina got his start in France at Lorient before moving to Marseille.

Turkish media outlet A Spor says Fenerbahce are interested in signing 29-year-old Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. The Turkish Super Lig team are “closing in” on a loan deal for the Argentina international, who was blocked from moving to Everton because the Toffees are an outside bet to finish above the Red Devils in the Premier League.

England winger Jadon Sancho‘s wages have been doubled to £80,000 per week by Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga side try to fend off Manchester United’s interest, Germany’s Bild says. The 19-year-old youth player with Watford and Manchester City signed with Dortmund in 2017 and had rebuffed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because the Red Devils could not offer him Champions League football this season.

Eduardo Camavinga: Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are interested in the 16-year-old after the midfielder helped Rennes to a 2-1 win over Ligue 1 champions PSG on Sunday night, according to the Daily Mail.

Alberto Redondo: The 22-year-old Spanish left-back has been linked with a move to Birmingham after Getafe released him at the end of last season, says Footmercato.

