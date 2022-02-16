Bodo/Glimt boss expects his side to feed off fervent Celtic Park atmosphere

Boss Kjetil Knutsen hopes a busy Celtic Park can energise his ring rusty Bodo/Glimt side on Thursday night.

The Norwegian champions are in pre-season mode ahead of the first leg of the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-offs, having not played a competitive game since securing their second successive Eliteserien title in December.

By contrast, in-form Celtic are top of the cinch Premiership, having gone 20 league games unbeaten and only lost twice to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League since last September.

Speaking before his squad trained at Celtic Park, Knutsen revealed he had experienced the “amazing” home fans when he attended a game against Aberdeen about 20 years ago while on holiday and believes an enthusiastic Parkhead can help rather than hinder his side.

He said: “We know the circumstances, Celtic are in the middle of the season in really good shape. We are in pre-season.

“We have been in Spain for three-and-a-half weeks and worked really well.

“We have a new team, we have sold four really good players, but that’s the way it is and this is typical Bodo/Glimt, so it is not a new situation for us.

“Always here, the new players need time, but four weeks is okay and I think and hope we are competitive tomorrow. I am not sure but I hope.

“We have played two games in Spain and it is different playing friendly games than to playing a big game like tomorrow.

“But I know my players and with a full stadium we will get energy from the fans.”

Erik Botheim, Patrick Berg, Fredrik Bjorkan and Marius Lode have all departed the Norwegian club, while Knutsen has brought in, among others, Brice Wembangomo from league rivals Sandefjord, Japhet Sery Larsen from Brann and Runar Espejord from Heerenveen.

The Bodo boss said: “All the four players (who left) play for the Norwegian national team.

“I am really happy with the new players, the only thing is they need a little bit of time and we play football with high intensity and it is normal in Bodo/Glimt that we need more than four weeks to be ready to play football the way we want to play football because it is proper football.

“We want to play proper football, but it is pre-season.

“I don’t know, but I am pretty sure this team will be really good also this season but this is the first real task.”