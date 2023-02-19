Bolton Wanderers fans don't like their stadium's new name... it's Toughsheet!

Bolton Wanderers have announced a new name for their stadium and it is an interesting choice to say the least.

The League One club said it had spoken to around 400 brands over naming rights for the stadium, including current rights-holders the University of Bolton.

But one offer has come out on top, disappointing all of the other hopefuls and upsetting a few fans along the way. It's Toughsheet.

"Bolton Wanderers have today announced a new five-year stadium naming rigths deal with Bolton-based recyclable building product manufacturer, Toughsheet," the club announced.

"The home of Bolton Wanderers will be officially renamed as the Toughsheet Community Stadium from the 1st July 2023, in line with the start of the 2023/24 season. The stadium is currently known as the University of Bolton Stadium."

Built to replace their old Burnden Park home in 1997, Bolton's ground was initially known as the Reebok Stadium (until 2014), then named the Macron Stadium (between 2014 and 2018) and later the University of Bolton Stadium.

On social media, fans of Bolton and also their rivals were quick to react. "Oh no, that's awful!" one wrote. And another said: "Look forward to visiting the Reebok Arena in a few weeks."

The stadium's sponsors are described by Bolton as "market leaders in creating useable building products from 100% recycled materials and are the number one producer of ecological damp proof membrane, exporting their products globally".

But clearly, not everyone is a fan of the gound's new name. Toughsheet.