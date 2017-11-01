Bosz rues wasteful Dortmund after costly APOEL draw

Peter Bosz bemoaned Borussia Dortmund's failure in front of goal in the costly 1-1 Champions League draw against APOEL, but backed his out-of-sorts side to rediscover their early season form.

Raphael Guerreiro's first-half opener was cancelled out by Mickael Pote's undeserved leveller early after the break at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, leaving Dortmund five points adrift of second-place Real Madrid in Group H with two games to play.

Dortmund have now won just once in six competitive matches and face rivals Bayern Munich in what is a crucial Klassiker on Saturday.

Their slump has arrived after a start to the season that saw them drop points just once in their opening seven Bundesliga matches and head coach Bosz urged his confidence-stricken side to stick together.

"I understand the disappointment; we have to win such a game against this opposition," he said.

"It was difficult in the beginning, you could see that some of the confidence is missing. You score the opener, and then you have to score the second, then things come easy.

"The first time they got in front of our goal, they score.

"It is a difficult phase, we need a win, that's always important in football.

"We have started well into the Bundesliga and we still have the quality. If you look at how we created that first goal, that's quality!

"So we will come back and have to get through this together."