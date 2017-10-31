Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been backed by Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz to break his dry spell after going three games without a goal.

The Gabon international has hit 10 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season, but he drew a blank in league games against Hannover and Eintracht Frankfurt, while he also failed to score in a 1-1 Champions League draw at APOEL.

Dortmund host the Cypriot side in the return game on Wednesday knowing they will be eliminated if they lose and Tottenham and Real Madrid draw at Wembley in matchday four's other Group H meeting.

And under-fire Bosz, whose side have only beaten third-tier Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal in their last five games in all competitions, believes Aubameyang will soon start firing again.

"He has been very important to us," Bosz told reporters on Tuesday. "If Aubameyang or a striker does not score goals in general then criticism will come in.

"Then one will talk about it, but he works hard and the team plays well and gives him chances. Every striker will have one, two, three matches [without a goal], so I'm sure he'll fix that quickly."

Bosz has faced criticism for what is perceived to be an inflexible tactical system, but the Dutchman insists he does have a backup plan and retains hope Dortmund can qualify for the next phase of the Champions League, although the odds are against them after defeats against Spurs and Madrid.

"If it is not over, you have to keep believing. If there is still a chance, even a small one, you have to try," Bosz added.

"But tomorrow's game is important: we can work on our way of playing and on our confidence. A draw is not enough.

"Of course we have a plan B. We have even played it already if you look closely. But I think it is right that we have spoken about and worked on plan A. If we had carried out plan A well, there wouldn't be these questions.

"We could see it was a difficult game for us at APOEL. But for me it is more important what we do on the pitch. It is important for us to put in a good performance tomorrow and that's what we will focus on."