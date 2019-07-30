Bournemouth midfielder Gosling ruled out for around three months

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling will be sidelined for around three months following surgery on a hip problem.

The 29-year-old underwent an operation at the weekend having suffered the injury during training.

He could miss the Cherries’ opening 10 top-flight fixtures, beginning with the home game against newly-promoted Sheffield United on August 10.

“AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has undergone surgery on a hip muscle injury and will be sidelined for around three months,” read a club statement.

“Having been assessed by both the club’s medical staff and a specialist, Gosling was operated on over the weekend.”

Former England Under-21 international Gosling has scored 17 goals in 149 appearances for the south coast club since signing from Newcastle in 2014.

He began his career with Plymouth before joining Everton in 2008 and then moving to St James’ Park two years later.