Why Manchester City may cut Jack Grealish's Everton loan short this month

Everton star Jack Grealish may return to parent club Manchester City sooner than expected.

Having joined the Toffees on loan for the 2025-26 season, Grealish hit the ground running, earning the Premier League Player of the Month for August after registering four assists.

However, Grealish’s output of two goals in 17 games has been unremarkable, and his time in the Hill Dickinson Stadium is now in serious jeopardy.

Returning faces may bolster David Moyes' Everton side

With Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye returning from the Africa Cup of Nations as victors, David Moyes’ side looked to be well-placed for Monday’s home fixture against Leeds.

Although Jarrad Braithwaite nears a return, reports indicate Grealish has sustained a foot injury, namely a stress fracture, with a potentially season-ending timeline on his recovery.

It is thought the club has sought specialist advice to ascertain the extent of the injury, which is thought to be a fractured foot.

If those fears are realised, Grealish would be unavailable for months, potentially only returning to action once the season is over, and after his loan contract with Everton runs out.

The club do reportedly have a £50 million buy-option, but it remains to be seen whether they plan to activate it, and may have their plans changed by such a significant injury.

The 10th-placed Toffees may still be targeting a European push, but adding Grealish’s injury to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s continued absence paints a bleak picture at the top of the pitch for a team that already struggles in front of goal.

Of course, the injury has huge ramifications for the player himself too.

After such a positive start to the season, fans were clamouring for England manager Thomas Tuchel to include him in his squad, but he was overlooked.

Grealish was aiming to be named in England’s squad for the World Cup this summer, and will undoubtedly have been targeting March’s internationals as an opportunity to show Tuchel what he offered.

Instead, Grealish has been stripped of the chance to earn his place by injury, and will surely not be on the plane.