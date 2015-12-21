BREAKING NEWS: Blatter and Platini handed eight-year bans by FIFA
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been banned from all football-related activities for eight years by the FIFA Ethics Committee.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter and his UEFA counterpart Michel Platini have both been banned from all football-related activities for eight years, the Independent Ethics Committee of world football's governing body has confirmed.
