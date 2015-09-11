BREAKING NEWS: De Gea signs four-year Manchester United contract

Manchester United have announced that David de Gea has signed a new four-year deal with the club, with the option for a fifth.

The Spain international, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of the coming season, saw a transfer to Real Madrid collapse at the last minute on transfer deadline day.

Despite not featuring for United so far this season, De Gea has now pledged his immediate future to the club and says he is looking forward to "a new chapter" at Old Trafford.

