BREAKING NEWS: Germany to face Czechs, Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying
World Cup holders Germany will face the likes of Czech Republic, Northern Ireland and Norway in qualifying for the 2018 tournament.
Reigning champions Germany will come up against Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Norway, Azerbaijan and San Marino in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after the preliminary draw took place in St Petersburg on Saturday.
The UEFA nations were the last to discover their fate in a draw that also grouped Spain with Italy.
France and the Netherlands will do battle in Group A, while England and Scotland are together in Group F.
