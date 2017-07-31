BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United's Jones banned after abusing doping officer

Phil Jones has been banned for two European matches after UEFA charged the Manchester United defender with "insulting and directing abuse" at a doping officer following his side's victory over Ajax in the Europa League final in May.

Jones will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in Skopje, as well as the first game of United's Champions League campaign, while he was also fined €5,000.

Daley Blind was also charged and fined €5,000 after the defender failed to report immediately to the doping control station after his side's 2-0 win in Stockholm.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed United were fined €10,000 for infringements of its Anti-Doping Regulations, although the club and both players can appeal.

United's charge relates to UEFA's doping regulations which state "teams are responsible for ensuring that the players drawn to undergo doping controls are taken by the respective team representatives to the doping control station straight from the pitch as soon as the match is over. This applies even when chaperones are appointed by UEFA."