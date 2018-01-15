BREAKING NEWS: Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes' Carlos
The referee who kicked out at and then sent off Nantes' Diego Carlos has been taken off his next game and will face a disciplinary hearing.
The French Football Federation (FFF) has announced that referee Tony Chapron has been suspended until further notice and will face a disciplinary hearing after kicking out at and then sending off Nantes defender Diego Carlos.
