BREAKING NEWS: UEFA to investigate 'illicit chanting' during United v Liverpool tie
Omnisport understands that UEFA is to investigate reports of "illicit chanting" during Manchester United's Europa League tie with Liverpool.
Manchester United and Liverpool are to face a UEFA investigation following the "illicit chanting" that occurred during their Europa League tie earlier this month.
