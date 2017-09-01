BREAKING NEWS: UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG

UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, European football's governing body has announced.

The Ligue 1 club's huge spending stood as the defining feature of Europe's summer transfer window, with Brazil superstar Neymar arriving at Parc des Princes from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222million.

Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier are among the players to have been moved on from Unai Emery's squad to recoup a portion of that incredible outlay but PSG completed another seismic swoop on deadline day by signing Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old striker has joined on an initial loan deal for 2017-18, although terms are agreed on a permanent contract running until June 2022 for when PSG's option to buy is activated.

Mbappe will reportedly cost PSG €180m at that point and UEFA cited "recent transfer activity" as a reason for formalising its examination of the capital club's operations.

"The Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body has opened a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play regulations," a statement from UEFA read.

"The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity.

"In the coming months, the Investigatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body will regularly meet in order to carefully evaluate all documentation pertaining to this case.

"UEFA considers Financial Fair Play to be a crucial governance mechanism which aims to ensure the financial sustainability of European Club Football.

"UEFA will make no further comments on this matter while the investigation is ongoing."