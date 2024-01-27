Arsenal want £30m midfield star late in January transfer window: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have made not made any additions to their squad so far this month

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Arsenal manager Mikel Artet during a training session at London Colney on January 25, 2024 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal could make a late January move for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Gunners have yet to make any signings in the current transfer window, which closes on Thursday February 1 at 11pm.

That's after talk of interest from the North Londoners in the likes of Ivan Toney and, extraordinarily, Karim Benzema.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at King Power Stadium on January 22, 2024 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has featured in all but one of Leicester's 28 Championship games so far this term, starting 25 of them (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there may still be time for Arsenal to dip into England's second tier in a bid to improve their squad amid another Premier League title challenge.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners are 'admirers' of 25-year-old Dewsbury-Hall, who has been a standout performer in Leicester's fine season so far.

Relegated from the top flight last term, the Foxes are on course to make an immediate return, topping the Championship table, leading second-placed Ipswich by seven points and sitting inside the automatic promotion spots by eight points.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Luton Town celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Bournemouth, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Dewsbury-Hall made a name for himself during loan spells at Luton and Blackpool early in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ornstein states that Leicester are demanding around £30m for Dewsbury-Hall, with Brighton already "in negotiations" over a deal for the Foxes academy product – who has made 111 appearances for his hometown club, including 59 in the Premier League.

As well as helping Leicester beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Community Shield, Dewsbury-Hall was named in the 2021/22 Europa Conference League Team of the Season as Brendan Rodgers' team reached the semi-finals.

His current contract at the King Power Stadium runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

More transfer stories from FourFourTwo

