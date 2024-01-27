Arsenal want £30m midfield star late in January transfer window: report

Arsenal could make a late January move for Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Gunners have yet to make any signings in the current transfer window, which closes on Thursday February 1 at 11pm.

That's after talk of interest from the North Londoners in the likes of Ivan Toney and, extraordinarily, Karim Benzema.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has featured in all but one of Leicester's 28 Championship games so far this term, starting 25 of them (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there may still be time for Arsenal to dip into England's second tier in a bid to improve their squad amid another Premier League title challenge.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners are 'admirers' of 25-year-old Dewsbury-Hall, who has been a standout performer in Leicester's fine season so far.

Relegated from the top flight last term, the Foxes are on course to make an immediate return, topping the Championship table, leading second-placed Ipswich by seven points and sitting inside the automatic promotion spots by eight points.

Dewsbury-Hall made a name for himself during loan spells at Luton and Blackpool early in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ornstein states that Leicester are demanding around £30m for Dewsbury-Hall, with Brighton already "in negotiations" over a deal for the Foxes academy product – who has made 111 appearances for his hometown club, including 59 in the Premier League.

As well as helping Leicester beat Manchester City to win the 2021 Community Shield, Dewsbury-Hall was named in the 2021/22 Europa Conference League Team of the Season as Brendan Rodgers' team reached the semi-finals.

His current contract at the King Power Stadium runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

More transfer stories from FourFourTwo

Manchester United could get a surprise chance to make their first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, while they have also been linked with a wonderkid already on Liverpool's radar.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has made some controversial remarks on Manchester City's transfer plans.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Chelsea target Victor Osimhen will be leaving Napoli.

And Newcastle are said to be weighing up a major sale of one of their biggest stars.